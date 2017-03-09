Jennifer Lopez Says She Knew She Made It When She Looked at Her Shoe Selection

Jennifer Lopez steps out at the Season 2 premiere of her hit TV show “Shades of Blue.” REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez made an appearance yesterday on daytime talk show “The Real,” and she spent some time reminiscing about the early years of her singing career.

Lopez recalled the breakthrough moment when she knew she had made it in the music industry: “I was promoting my first album, and ‘If You Had My Love’ was a hit, so they sent me to Europe. It was the middle of the night, I was jet-lagged, and I went into the room where they had set up my clothes and shoes [for wardrobe]. There were so many shoes there. And I was like, ‘How did I get all of these shoes?’ Like, I remember having no shoes — having one pair of sneakers and one pair of school shoes [as a kid]. And now, I have so many shoes. Are these all for me?”

Now, not only does Lopez have a killer closet of shoes, but she’s become a footwear designer herself. The Hollywood A-lister has collaborated with celebrity favorite Giuseppe Zanotti on a glamorous collection of women’s styles such as crystal stiletto booties, gladiator sandals and platform sneakers. The $795-to-$2,995 collection, which debuted in January, has been picked up by high-end retailers including Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Jennifer Lopez collaborating with designer Giuseppe Zanotti. Rainer Hosch

Lopez chatted with Footwear News about the collaboration, and she echoed her comments on “The Real,” saying, “I grew up with holes in my shoes, so this collaboration is very special to me — to be able to create such beautiful shoes with an artist like Giuseppe.”

Check out a clip of Jennifer Lopez’s candid conversation on “The Real” here: