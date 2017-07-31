J-Lo Poses at ‘Love’ Sculpture With A-Rod in Nude Color Pumps

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose in front of a "Love" sculpture. Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have had a lot to celebrate lately — both of them rang in their birthdays last week — but now the duo is taking to Instagram to document their relationship in style.

A-Rod posted a picture of the couple posing in front of a “Love” sculpture in New York on Sixth Avenue and 55th Street, with J-Lo dressed in all-white, save for a pair of strappy peep toe nude pumps, and the former Yankee wearing white sweatpants with snakeskin-patterned sneakers. Lopez wore her hair slicked back and accessorized with oversize hoop earrings and chunky bracelets, while A-Rod wore sunglasses on the sunny day.

Sunday Funday #beaches #nyc A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Even though they were on a casual outing, the singer sported sky-high heels — her footwear of choice, unless she’s heading to the gym. Lopez also took to Instagram to document their trip, posting a photo of the two of them cruising down the street with the top down, enjoying the warm weather.

The singer, actress and “World of Dance” judge debuted her second collection with Giuseppe Zanotti last week.

