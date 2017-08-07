J.Lo Went Glam in a Teal Gown & Gold Stilettos for NYC Wedding

Jennifer Lopez attends Sophie Lasry and Alex Swieca's wedding in NYC on Aug. 6. Splash News

Jennifer Lopez may have turned 48 last month, but her style hasn’t aged one bit.

Lopez — clad in a low-cut teal gown with sky-high gold stiletto sandals — attended Sophie Lasry and Alex Swieca’s New York City wedding Aug. 8 with her boyfriend, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez wears a teal-colored Hamel gown with gold sandals in New York City. Splash News

The singer showed off some skin in a Hamel gown with a plunging neckline, which sells for $1,310. She accessorized with gold-toned cuff bracelets and oversized hoops, finishing her glamorous look off with towering heels — a J.Lo trademark, whether she’s performing onstage, having a casual meal or attending a formal event.

Jennifer Lopez picks up the train on her Hamel gown, showing off her gold stiletto sandals, as she crosses the street in NYC on Aug. 6. REX Shutterstock

A-Rod went for a traditional look, wearing a dark tuxedo and dress shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walk hand-in-hand to Cipriani Wall Street for a wedding on Aug. 8. Splash News

Both J.Lo and A-Rod took to Instagram to document their evening, sharing the same selfie with different captions. J.Lo wrote a tongue-in-cheek message — “Just another Sunday night,” followed by a green heart emoji and an apple — while A-Rod let his followers know exactly where they were, writing “Date night in the city #Lasrywedding.”

Just another Sunday night 💚🍏 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

The Lasry wedding guest list included a slew of other celebrity attendees, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter with Marla Maples.

To see more of J-Lo’s glamorous style — specifically, what she’s worn for birthday celebrations over the years — click through the gallery.

Lopez recently spoke with Footwear News on her latest collection working with Giuseppe Zanotti. “Designing shoes requires a lot of discipline. You have to obsess over every single detail to make the perfect shoe. I enjoyed working with Giuseppe, who has a natural talent and a breadth of experience in fashion,” she said of her work with the Italian brand.

