From the Fairchild Archives: Ivanka Trump’s Style Transformation

Long before Ivanka Trump made the rounds with European heads of state as the special assistant to President Donald Trump, the 35-year-old mother of three did the New York social circuit and fashion scene. As a teenager, Ivanka walked the Anna Sui spring 1998 runway show, looking quite different than the sleek business figure of today. Post-college, the lifestyle brand entrepreneur attended the Young Fellows Ball at the Frick Collection in J. Mendel.

And then prior to launching her own fashion brand in 2012, Ivanka got acquainted with the industry, sitting front-row with her father at Oscar de la Renta’s spring 2007 show in Bryant Park and with Gucci president Daniella Vitale, Prabal Gurung and many other insiders at various events across Manhattan. But perhaps she made her biggest style statements in the Big Apple at the party of the year, the Met Ball. In 2007, she donned a black-and-white Jason Wu gown, in 2008, she wore a flowing white and blush dress by J. Mendel, and most recently, in 2012 she sported a midnight-blue gown, paired with bangs.

