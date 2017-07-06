Ivanka Trump Wore a Fitted Dress & Nude Pumps in Poland

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump went to Poland prior to the G20 Summit. REX Shutterstock

The Trump family arrived in Poland yesterday, and first daughter Ivanka Trump is wasting no time making strong style statements.

Deboarding the plane alongside husband Jared Kushner, the 35-year-old did not appear jet-lagged in the slightest. She was clad in a deep red pantsuit from Escada’s 2018 resort line, which she paired with navy satin pumps.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, dressed in an Escada pantsuit and navy pumps, deboard a plane in Poland. REX Shutterstock

Today, Trump paid visits to Polish monuments and museums memorializing the lives of Polish Jews. She wore a fitted sky blue dress with white flowers on it, which she paired with pointy-toe nude pumps.

Ivanka Trump wears suede nude heels with her blue and white dress. REX Shutterstock

A close-up of Ivanka Trump’s footwear. REX Shutterstock

President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, has also been making style statements during the short trip. She wore a colorful dress with purple pumps to meet with Poland’s first lady today, and she donned wide-legged checkered pants and black stilettos while leaving the White House yesterday.

