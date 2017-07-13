Ivanka Trump Wore a White Button-Down Shirt & $60 Mules in Sun Valley

Ivanka Trump at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump loves wearing shoes from her eponymous line — and at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, she did just that, wearing a pair of low-heeled Ivanka Trump mules.

The first daughter paired her on-trend footwear with a white button down shirt and dark wash skinny jeans, a casual look compared to her usual dresses and a change from the fashion-forward styles she sported last week when her family went to Europe for the G20 Summit.

Ivanka Trump wears a white button-down shirt, dark jeans and mules from her eponymous line while in Sun Valley, Idaho for a conference. REX Shutterstock

The trendy mules she sported originally cost $99 but are on sale for just $60 — an affordable choice that goes along with Trump’s previous decisions to wear less expensive items from her own collection and even a Victoria Beckham for Target dress that at the time was on sale for under $20.

While Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are in Sun Valley, Idaho, President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are in Paris, where they will celebrate Bastille Day with Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and his wife, Brigitte.

Shop the exact shoes Trump wore below.

