Ireland’s Prime Minister Wore Canada-Themed Socks for a Meeting With Justin Trudeau

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar shows Justin Trudeau his Canadian-themed socks. REX/Shutterstock

Justin Trudeau is known for his impressive novelty sock collection. But when meeting with Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, to discuss trade yesterday, Trudeau found himself upstaged.

Varadkar appeared to be wearing a relatively mundane outfit — a navy suit with a white collared shirt, baby blue patterned tie and black dress shoes — but the Irishman lifted up his pant leg while posing for a photo with Trudeau, revealing a pair of red maple-leaf-emblazoned socks.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar shows off Canada -themed novelty socks while meeting with Justin Trudeau. REX/Shutterstock

A close-up view of the Irish prime minister’s red Canada-themed sock, which featured white maple leaves and Mounties. REX/Shutterstock

Trudeau, who has been known to make political statements with his socks, took the moment in stride, laughing alongside Varadkar but not showing what socks he wore underneath his gray suit and brown leather shoes.

Varadkar gives Trudeau a rugby jersey with his name on the back. REX/Shutterstock

Before showing off his fun socks, Varadkar had given Trudeau a customized rugby jersey for the Irish national team, proving that the sock show was all in good fun.

