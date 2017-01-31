How Hollywood’s Youngest Stars Are Rocking the Red Carpet

View Slideshow The tween stars of “Stranger Things” at The Weinstein Co. and Netflix’s Golden Globes party in January. REX Shutterstock

They may be new to the Hollywood scene, but some of the youngest stars in TV and film are already stealing the spotlight with their perfectly on-point style.

Among them, the kid cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo — has been slaying the red-carpet fashion game since the series premiered in July. At Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, the co-stars turned heads with their sophisticated ensembles. Twelve-year-old Brown — who was recently named the face of Calvin Klein — looked effortlessly chic in a Grecian-inspired Giorgio Armani maxi dress and black heeled sandals.

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown at the 2017 SAG Awards in custom Giorgio Armani. REX Shutterstock

Schnapp, 12, made a bold footwear statement, wearing J.Crew blue suede shoes to match his Mango velvet jacket, while Wolfhard, 14, wore black patent-leather oxfords by Louis Leeman with his jewel-green Topman tuxedo. McLaughlin, 15, accessorized his striped Bookatailor tux with Gucci’s classic horse-bit loafers, and Matarazzo, 14, wore head-to-toe J.Crew.

Left to right: “Stranger Things” co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo at the 2017 SAG Awards. REX Shutterstock

Another budding trendsetter, 12-year-old Marsai Martin, who stars in the hit ABC comedy series “Black-ish,” went for a bold color moment at the 2016 Emmys. The talented tween donned a jade-green Oscar de la Renta ruffled dress and matching Salvatore Ferragamo flats featuring a pretty cross-strap design on the vamp.

Marsai Martin in Salvatore Ferragamo flats at the 2016 Emmy Awards. REX Shutterstock

Her “Black-ish” sidekick, Miles Brown (the two play siblings on the show), is a big fan of Florsheim Kids’ classic-cool footwear. At the 2016 Emmys, the 11-year-old topped off his dapper tuxedo with the brand’s black patent leather Reveal Bike oxfords.

Miles Brown wearing Florsheim Kids shoes at the 2016 Emmy Awards. REX Shutterstock

Alyvia Alyn Lind, who has had roles in “Transparent,” “Masters of Sex” and “Revenge,” continues to hone her adorably sassy sense of style. At the 2016 Artios Awards, the 9-year-old elevated her midnight-blue fit-and-flare minidress with a pair of low-heeled, strappy sandals.

Alyvia Alyn Lind wore silver strappy sandals to the 2016 Artios Awards. REX Shutterstock

Even the tiniest stars are hitting the right notes with their adorable, age-appropriate style. Six-year-old Hala Finley, currently starring alongside Matt LeBlanc in CBS’ “Man With a Plan,” stepped out earlier this month at the People’s Choice Awards in an angelic lace-and-tulle dress, which she accessorized with black patent leather ballet flats trimmed with oversized bows.

At the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, “Man With a Plan” actress Hala Finley wore bow ballet flats. REX Shutterstock

