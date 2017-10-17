Heidi Klum’s Craziest Costumes From Her Annual Halloween Parties

View Slideshow Heidi Klum in 2008. Rex Shutterstock

Heidi Klum is famous for gliding down the catwalk, hosting “Project Runway” and judging contestants on “America’s Got Talent” — but she’s also known for her love of Halloween.

Klum will host her 18th annual Halloween party this year, and each year, she’s upped the ante with increasingly outrageous Halloween costumes and received a slew of celebrity guests, including Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

Heidi Klum (third from left) at her 2016 Halloween bash, dressed as a clone of herself. Rex Shutterstock

Last year, the model opted for a group costume, dressing up as clones of herself alongside five other women.

In the past, she’s stepped out as a robot, an old woman and a gorilla — and in 2001, she appeared as Lady Godiva, arriving to her party in a long, platinum wig and white dress while riding a horse.

Heidi Klum shows up to her 2001 Halloween party on a horse. Rex Shutterstock

The location of the event has changed over the years, with Klum hosting in both Los Angeles and New York, but she has continuously held the party each year, changing the date once, in 2012, due to Hurricane Sandy.

Halloween is nearing now, but Klum has been working on her costume since the summer, and she told Us Weekly this year’s look is going to be a spooky one, in contrast to her glamorous look from 2016.

“It’s going to be a scary one. Because last year, you know, I didn’t dress up at all. I just had five clones that’d be like me, which was very hard to do,” Klum said. “And so this time, I was like, ‘I’m going to have to do something crazy for me again.’”

Click through the gallery to see all of the supermodel’s looks from Halloweens past.

