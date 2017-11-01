Heidi Klum Goes for Dramatic Halloween Look in ‘Thriller’ Werewolf Costume

Heidi Klum dressed as a werewolf at her annual Halloween party Oct. 31. Rex Shutterstock

Heidi Klum’s love of Halloween is well-known — and at her Halloween bash this year, the 44-year-old was unrecognizable in heavy gray facepaint and fake teeth at this year’s bash.

Klum dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video for her 18th annual Halloween party in New York’s Moxy Times Square.

To get her spooky look, the supermodel sported dramatic horns, long whiskers and claws, as well as a two-toned wig. Clothes-wise, Klum stepped out in a red and yellow varsity jacket — which revealed a gray chest — and rolled up jeans. On her feet, Klum wore mid-calf-length white socks and shiny black loafers.

Heidi Klum sports a “Thirller”-inspired ensemble at her 18th annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York. Rex Shutterstock

The “Project Runway” host took her followers inside her process of getting ready for the bash, sharing short videos from the many hours spent in the makeup chair.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

In addition to posing on the red carpet, Klum also took to the stage at her annual event, performing the dance from the “Thriller” music video onstage alongside a group of zombies.

Heidi Klum, dressed as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” werewolf, dances onstage at her annual Halloween party Oct. 31. Rex Shutterstock

At her 2017 bash, Klum brought together a slew of celebrities, including Jackie Cruz, Nick Cannon and Sandra Lee.

Want more?

Fans Are Freaking Out About Adele’s Halloween Costume