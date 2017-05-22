A Look at Halsey’s Eye-Catching Style Evolution

View Slideshow Halsey on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Pop sensation Halsey has had quite the year, and things only seem to be going upwards for the star. With her sophomore LP “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” coming out on June 2, and having received Billboard’s 2016 Women In Music Rising Star Award, it’s an exciting time for the “Now or Never” singer.

The 22-year-old, who is nominated alongside The Chainsmoker in several categories for their hit song “Closer,” is performing tonight at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. So it seems only right to take a look back at some of the singer’s style evolution.

Halsey arrived in a cream-colored bra teamed with a trench-skirt and strappy over-the-knee beige sandals.

Just last year, at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, Halsey sported an embellished gown by Fausto Puglisi paired with silver metallic platform sandals and a cropped ‘do.

Halsey on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Halsey at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Eyes Closed” singer opted for a revealing white chiffon beaded halter jumpsuit and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

For more of Halsey’s style and what she’s been wearing recently, click through the gallery.

Want more?

A Look Back Miguel’s 3-inch Heels That Hit a Fan at the Billboard Music Awards

Here’s How to Watch the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

What You Need to Know About K-Pop Band BTS Before the Billboard Music Awards