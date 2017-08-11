Hailey Baldwin Wore Barely-There Shorts With Those Highly Anticipated Thigh-High Boots

Hailey Baldwin loves to show off her legs — she’s stepped out with no pants several times — but the model may have gone for her most scandalous look yet at Kendrick Lamar’s concert on Aug. 9 at the Staples Center.
Baldwin wore teensy shorts with Stuart Weitzman thigh-high slouch boots, a denim jacket and a white button-down shirt. While the 20-year-old is a big fan of Dr. Martens, she went for a more dressy look here with the statement boots — a highly anticipated style for fall that her model pal Kendall Jenner wore while out clubbing in Los Angeles earlier in the week, teaming them with an oversized white button-down and a black minidress for a similar look to Baldwin’s.
Baldwin took to Instagram to document the occasion, writing, “5th time seeing Kendrick, but I love these guys.”
The next night, Baldwin opted for a completely different look, wearing a lacy silver dress with Casadei’s celebrity-favorite Blade pumps, in an on-trend white colorway, while grabbing dinner at Craigs Restaurant.
For a fun twist, the model’s pumps were adorned with delicate metallic bows, and her slinky dress had a sultry element with a low back.
Hailey Baldwin wears a slinky silver dress and bow-adorned Casadei pumps.Shop both of Baldwin’s on-trend shoes below.
Stuart Weitzman Hi-Style Boot, $1,098; stuartweitzman.com
Casadei Blade, $385; casadei.com
