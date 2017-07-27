Hailey Baldwin Rocked Red-on-Red in a Plastic-y Mini Dress

Hailey Baldwin wore a red latex dress to the iGo.Live launch, pairing the look with scarlet suede pumps that practically blended into the red carpet for a monochromatic look.
The dress provided a 2017 take on Britney Spears’ iconic red jumpsuit in the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video, but whereas Spears had styled her jumpsuit with heavy black boots, Baldwin chose a more feminine style, accessorizing her look with oversized gold earrings and sticking to the red theme with her makeup with ruby red lipstick.
Brightly colored latex just might be the latest trend — former Spice Girl Mel B paired a Barbie pink latex dress with outrageous Dsquared2 sandals, while Céline Dion managed to pull off Gucci sandals with latex socks.
Later in the evening, Baldwin showed how a plastic-y dress can be dressed down for a more casual look: The 20-year-old sported an oversized black leather jacket, breaking up the monochromatic look as she headed to dinner.