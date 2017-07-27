Hailey Baldwin Rocked Red-on-Red in a Plastic-y Mini Dress

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin wears a red latex dress at the iGoLive launch in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin wore a red latex dress to the iGo.Live launch, pairing the look with scarlet suede pumps that practically blended into the red carpet for a monochromatic look.

The dress provided a 2017 take on Britney Spears’ iconic red jumpsuit in the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video, but whereas Spears had styled her jumpsuit with heavy black boots, Baldwin chose a more feminine style, accessorizing her look with oversized gold earrings and sticking to the red theme with her makeup with ruby red lipstick.

Hailey Baldwin wears a short plastic-y red dress with red suede pumps on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s red shoes. REX Shutterstock

Brightly colored latex just might be the latest trend — former Spice Girl Mel B paired a Barbie pink latex dress with outrageous Dsquared2 sandals, while Céline Dion managed to pull off Gucci sandals with latex socks.

Later in the evening, Baldwin showed how a plastic-y dress can be dressed down for a more casual look: The 20-year-old sported an oversized black leather jacket, breaking up the monochromatic look as she headed to dinner.