Hailey Baldwin Breaks Daywear Fashion Rules in This Lingerie Slipdress — But Her Shoes Made It Work

By / 19 mins ago
Hailey Baldwin, NYC
Hailey Baldwin wears a plunging black minidress in New York City.
Hailey Baldwin took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday in a lingerie-inspired outfit: a silky black slipdress, paired with a sheer robe.

But while these clothing items might seem like an unusual choice for a day in the city, Baldwin made them work with flat black boots, which added an edgy, streetwise element to an otherwise docile look.

Later in the night, Baldwin, wearing yet another dress with boudoir vibes, celebrated friend Renell Medrano’s birthday along with her model pals Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

The 20-year-old donned a plunging black Saint Laurent minidress, which she paired with pumps from the label.

Adding to the lingerie feel, Baldwin paired her pointy toe pumps with sheer socks — a look that calls to mind Jenner’s socks and sandals combination on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Hailey Baldwin, NYC, minidress Hailey Baldwin wears a short black Saint Laurent minidress with black pumps from the label and sheer socks. Splash News

These lingerie-inspired looks are certainly daring, but breaking style rules is nothing new for Baldwin. In the past month, the model has worn everything from a plastic minidress to a sweatshirt with no pants.

