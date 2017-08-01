Hailey Baldwin grabs lunch in NYC with Kendall Jenner on July 31. REX/Shutterstock

Wearing an Aaliyah T-shirt, fishnet tights, Vetements x Dr. Martens boots and no pants, Hailey Baldwin stepped out in New York City to grab lunch at Bar Pitti with model pal Kendall Jenner on July 31. The model accessorized with a thick gold necklace, wearing her blonde hair slicked back in a bun.

Hailey Baldwin wears an oversized Aaliyah T-shirt, Vetements x Dr. Martens boots and fishnet tights while out in New York. REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the week, Baldwin wore the same boots for another leggy look, going pantless in an oversized black hoodie and accessorizing with a vintage-inspired Gucci purse and a black baseball cap.

Hailey Baldwin seen leaving Gigi Hadid’s apartment in NYC on July 29, wearing Vetements x Dr. Martens boots with a black sweatshirt and no pants. Splash

The no-pants trend has been big this summer, with celebrities including Céline Dion, Charlize Theron and Ariana Grande putting their own take on the trend. And Baldwin is perhaps the celebrity who has tried out the look the most. In addition to her two takes on no pants with these clunky boots, the model also wore a coat with no pants and towering thigh-high boots in May.

The Vetements x Dr. Martens boots that Baldwin has been rocking this weekend are available for purchase online right now.

Vetements x Dr. Martens 1490 Boots, $690; barneys.com

