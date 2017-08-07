Gwen Stefani Wears Edgy Look to Church — and Her Kids Look Cool, Too

View Slideshow Gwen Stefani takes her three children to church in Los Angeles. Splash News

Gwen Stefani is known for her edgy sense of style — even when she’s going to church.

While attending Sunday church service in Los Angeles with her three sons on Aug. 6, Stefani wore a patterned top and distressed denim miniskirt, accessorizing with cage-heeled Givenchy shoes that might seem more appropriate for a night out than for a place of worship.

Stefani’s unique sense of style seems to be brushing off on her kids: The singer’s three sons all borrowed aspects of their mother’s style while heading out as a family. Stefani’s youngest son, 3-year-old Apollo, wore a zip-up black T-shirt with New Balance sneakers for a casual look.

Gwen Stefani holds Apollo, her youngest son, who is dressed in a black T-shirt and New Balance sneakers. Splash News

The singer’s middle son, 8-year-old Zuma, went for a preppy shoe choice with white loafers. But with a feather chain necklace, on-trend clear sunglasses and bleached-blond hair, Zuma’s look was right in line with his mom’s.

Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma wears a white T-shirt and baggy shirt with loafers to church with his mother and two brothers. Splash News

Stefani’s oldest son, Kingston, sported bleached-blond locks, just like his mother and younger brother. Shoewise, Kingston went preppy in dusty blue loafers, adding some spunk to his look with a tribal-patterned shirt.

Stefan’s eldest son, the 11-year-old Kingston, wears a patterned blue shirt with gray jeans and loafers. Splash News

Although Stefani’s cage heels might seem like an odd choice for day, the “Voice” coach has sported them during the day many times. In fact, the shoes have been one of her most-loved pairs for the past five years, and she’s paired them primarily with casual pieces like leggings, patterned jeans and tank tops.

Gwen Stefani in Givenchy’s woven leather ankle booties, paired with a black T-shirt and patterned jeans, in 2013. REX Shutterstock

