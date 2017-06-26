Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller & More Celebrities Step Out in Rainboots for Glastonbury 2017

View Slideshow Sienna Miller (right), Poppy Delevingne (second from left) and friends on their way to Glastonbury 2017. Instagram/Sienna Miller

The Glastonbury Festival featured some of the biggest names in music on stage: Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, the Foo Fighters. Off-stage, the festival attracted a slew of celebrity attendees, but — in true England fashion — most festivalgoers sported rain gear.

“Paper Towns” actress Cara Delevingne sported double denim at the festival, keeping her feet dry in Hunter’s rubber biker boots.

It's good to be home #glastonbury @hunterboots A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

The 24-year-old was not the only one to wear Hunter’s rainproof gear. Australian actress Margot Robbie hung out with Delevingne dressed in sparkly leggings with the brand’s Original Tour Boots, finishing off her look with a multicolored wig. Model Suki Waterhouse wore the same shoes as Robbie, staying cozy in an oversized striped sweater.

Round 2 @hunterboots 😎💥🌈 A post shared by @margotrobbie on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

quiet moment with my @hunterboots 😘 A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

British television show host Alexa Chung also had on Hunters, pairing her black Hunter Chelsea boots with several looks, including a monochromatic white ensemble and a festival-appropriate flannel shirt.

@hunterboots 🦏🦏🦏 A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Delevingne’s older sister Poppy stepped out in another brand’s rainboots: Sorel. She wore the Joan Rain Wedge Tall while out and about with Sienna Miller, who also sported Sorels, donning some classic duck boots.

While fair weather didn’t quite hold up for this year’s festival, waterproof shoes have become increasingly fashionable in recent years — and stylish rainboots are the perfect companion to casual festival style.

Want more?

See the Celebrity Style on the 2017 BET Awards Red Carpet

Celebrity Style on the Red Carpet at the 2017 Much Music Video Awards

Celebrity Statement Shoes: June 2017