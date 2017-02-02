‘Girls’ Cast Makes a Bold Fashion Statement at TimesTalks Event

The cast of the popular HBO series “Girls” will appear in their final season, kicking off Feb. 12. Courtesy of HBO.

It’s the end of an era.

On Feb. 12, the sixth and final season of the groundbreaking HBO series “Girls” is set to begin. As fans anxiously await the premiere, the show’s four leading ladies sat down at a TimesTalks event in New York on Wednesday night to share a sneak peek at what’s in store for their characters in the final episodes. And the cast made quite a stylish entrance.

Allison Williams, who plays Marnie, hit the event’s red carpet in a retro, pumpkin-colored minidress from Fendi’s pre-fall ’17 collection. She accessorized the look with a pair of block-heel loafer pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Allison Williams rocked these Giuseppe Zanotti loafer pumps at the TimesTalks event.

Jemima Kirke opted for a gray-blue tie-waist dress with buttons down the front. Underneath, she showed off a glimpse of her black velvet platform pumps. Zosia Mamet, meanwhile, went for a boho moment in a patterned blouse by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, which she wore with tailored black pants and simple black patent leather heels.

Ever the fashion rebel, Lena Dunham — the show’s creator, writer and director — donned a black-and-baby-blue crop top and long black mesh skirt, topped off with strappy, pointy-toe heels. Judging from her latest Instagram post, it seems her co-stars approved of her daring look: “Jemima told me I looked cool for the first time in like 17 years. Win!” she wrote.

Thank you New York Times @timestalks and the genius @jennydeluxe for a chance to reflect, revolt and rejoice. Btw Jemima told me I looked cool for the first time in like 17 years. Win! || photo @griff_lipson ❤ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

And while “Girls” may be ending on the small screen, Dunham revealed it may not be the end of the story for the show’s much-loved foursome. “We’re doing the movie,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding [the characters] in a super-different place than we left them. But if HBO paid for two ‘Sex and the City’ movies, they’d better pay for one of ours.”