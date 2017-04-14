Gigi Hadid Paired Pajamas With Stuart Weitzman Heels Out in NYC

gigi hadid pajamas View Slideshow
Gigi Hadid
Once again, Gigi Hadid has shown us how to pull off high-low dressing — this time, by wearing pajamas with Stuart Weitzman pumps.

On Thursday, the model channeled seriously sweet dreams in a silk jumpsuit with emerald green stripes. She topped off the casual outfit with a pair of round frames and a low braided hairstyle, but kept things stylishly grounded in white Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong heels.

gigi hadid pajamasGigi Hadid REX Shutterstock

Her Morgan Lane jumpsuit, with its half-tucked waistband, is a spin on typical one-pieces. Across her chest pocket is a personalized “Gigi” embroidery.

Hadid took her pajama party to the Stuart Weitzman offices. The brand ambassador and design collaborator posted an Instagram hinting at something new coming soon.

visited my @stuartweitzman fam at the new HQ today 🗽🗽🗽 newness coming sooooon !!

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The model’s Nudistsong heels are offered in a variety of colors and textures, and retail for $398 across several online retailers.

