Gigi Hadid Paired Pajamas With Stuart Weitzman Heels Out in NYC

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid REX Shutterstock

Once again, Gigi Hadid has shown us how to pull off high-low dressing — this time, by wearing pajamas with Stuart Weitzman pumps.

On Thursday, the model channeled seriously sweet dreams in a silk jumpsuit with emerald green stripes. She topped off the casual outfit with a pair of round frames and a low braided hairstyle, but kept things stylishly grounded in white Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong heels.

Gigi Hadid REX Shutterstock

Her Morgan Lane jumpsuit, with its half-tucked waistband, is a spin on typical one-pieces. Across her chest pocket is a personalized “Gigi” embroidery.

Hadid took her pajama party to the Stuart Weitzman offices. The brand ambassador and design collaborator posted an Instagram hinting at something new coming soon.

visited my @stuartweitzman fam at the new HQ today 🗽🗽🗽 newness coming sooooon !! A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

The model’s Nudistsong heels are offered in a variety of colors and textures, and retail for $398 across several online retailers.

