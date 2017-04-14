Gigi Hadid Paired Pajamas With Stuart Weitzman Heels Out in NYC

Once again, Gigi Hadid has shown us how to pull off high-low dressing — this time, by wearing pajamas with Stuart Weitzman pumps.
On Thursday, the model channeled seriously sweet dreams in a silk jumpsuit with emerald green stripes. She topped off the casual outfit with a pair of round frames and a low braided hairstyle, but kept things stylishly grounded in white Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong heels.
Her Morgan Lane jumpsuit, with its half-tucked waistband, is a spin on typical one-pieces. Across her chest pocket is a personalized “Gigi” embroidery.
Hadid took her pajama party to the Stuart Weitzman offices. The brand ambassador and design collaborator posted an Instagram hinting at something new coming soon.
The model’s Nudistsong heels are offered in a variety of colors and textures, and retail for $398 across several online retailers.
