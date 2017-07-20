Gigi Hadid Wore Blue Lipstick With a Blue Sweatsuit — And She Somehow Made It Work

Gigi Hadid wears a blue sweatshirt with matching lipstick and dark sunglasses. Splash

Monochromatic looks are in right now, but Gigi Hadid took it to the next level by matching her lipstick to her sweatsuit.

The model stepped out in New York looking cozy in a royal blue sweatshirt with sweatpants in the same shade. She went for the blue theme fully with a dark lip color. While it’s likely that the 22-year-old’s lipstick shade was left on from a photo shoot, it kept a casual, athletic look from coming across as boring.

Gigi Hadid looks comfortable in a blue sweatsuit, paired with white sneakers, while returning to her apartment in New York. Splash

On her feet, Hadid chose not to don Reeboks — the sneaker brand she serves as ambassador for — instead wearing a pair of Amiri high-top sneakers with leopard-print panels, which offer a fresh spin on the white sneaker look that’s been popular lately. Leopard print might just be her new favorite pattern, as she stepped out yesterday in a pair of Stuart Weitzman leopard print boots.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s Amiri sneakers, which have a leopard print pattern on the panels. Splash

Hadid’s stylish sneakers — which are sold in the men’s department — are available for purchase online.

Amiri Leopard Print Panel Hi Top Sneakers, $750; farfetch.com

