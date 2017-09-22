Fergie Performs in Tiny Shorts & Thigh-Highs Branded With Her Album’s Name

Fergie performs on "Today" on Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

Fergie’s “Double Dutchess” album comes out today, and the singer is hard at work promoting her new music.

Performing on the “Today” this morning, Fergie sported racy thigh-high boots emblazoned with the album name.

The singer started her performance off in an oversized leather jacket — with white straps hanging from it — and black shorts, showing off the slouchy thigh-highs, which featured a clear heel for a bit of fun.

Fergie wears a leather jacket and shiny thigh-high boots onstage on Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

The 42-year-old is not letting age get in her way: She continues to pull off skimpy looks and introduced her newest album by posing nude in an Instagram shoot.

While she opted for a bit more coverage onstage today, Fergie flaunted her abs in a cropped white shirt and ultrashort shorts, staying poised in her high-heeled boots.

Fergie performs in a black blazer, cropped shirt and thigh-high boots on “Today” Sept. 22. Rex Shutterstock

In addition to her performance, Fergie released a slew of music videos today for songs off the album. While the singer herself stars in most of her music videos, she cast model Kendall Jenner to star in the video for “Enchanté.”

#Enchanté // video out now on @vevo 💋💋 starring @kendalljenner #doubledutchess A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Want more?

Rita Ora & Fergie’s Beachside Vacation Style

Fergie Poses Nude on Instagram Wearing Just Gloves and High Heels