Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Moments: From Ripped Denim to Strappy Sandals

Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, ESPYs View Slideshow
Ayesha and Steph Curry pose at last year's ESPY awards.
At last year’s ESPYs, Ayesha Curry wore a Merlot-colored Theia Couture gown as her husband, Stephen Curry, took home the trophy for Best Record-Breaking Performance.

This year’s ESPYs are tonight, and while Steph Curry isn’t nominated for any individual awards, his team, the Golden State Warriors, could win Best Team — and his teammate, Kevin Durant, is nominated for Best NBA Player.

Although Ayesha won’t watch her husband take home a trophy, she’ll have an opportunity to show off her red carpet style, which has run the gamut over the past few years.

In September 2015, she wore a black lace jumpsuit for the NBA 2K16 red carpet event, making a statement with a pair of strappy black heels.

Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, NBA Ayesha Curry wears a black jumpsuit with strappy black sandals. Splash News

For the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, Ayesha went for a bohemian vibe on the red carpet, wearing a blue and teal patterned dress, which she paired with beige sandals and loose waves for a beachy look.

Stephen Ayesha Curry Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards Red Carpet Stephen Curry wore Christian Louboutin sneakers to the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards with wife Ayesha. REX Shutterstock.

For recent date nights with her husband in Los Angeles — and for the parade following the Warriors’ championship victory — Ayesha has gravitated toward trendy pieces, wearing thigh-high boots, T-shirt dresses and cut-off denim shorts.

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Gucci Ayesha Curry wears denim cut-offs with a Gucci belt and booties while out in Los Angeles with her husband. Splash News

For those hoping to catch a rare glimpse of Ayesha’s red carpet style tonight, free streaming of the ESPYs red carpet is available online.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ayesha’s style moments.