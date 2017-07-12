Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Moments: From Ripped Denim to Strappy Sandals

View Slideshow Ayesha and Steph Curry pose at last year's ESPY awards. REX Shutterstock

At last year’s ESPYs, Ayesha Curry wore a Merlot-colored Theia Couture gown as her husband, Stephen Curry, took home the trophy for Best Record-Breaking Performance.

This year’s ESPYs are tonight, and while Steph Curry isn’t nominated for any individual awards, his team, the Golden State Warriors, could win Best Team — and his teammate, Kevin Durant, is nominated for Best NBA Player.

Although Ayesha won’t watch her husband take home a trophy, she’ll have an opportunity to show off her red carpet style, which has run the gamut over the past few years.

In September 2015, she wore a black lace jumpsuit for the NBA 2K16 red carpet event, making a statement with a pair of strappy black heels.

Ayesha Curry wears a black jumpsuit with strappy black sandals. Splash News

For the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, Ayesha went for a bohemian vibe on the red carpet, wearing a blue and teal patterned dress, which she paired with beige sandals and loose waves for a beachy look.

Stephen Curry wore Christian Louboutin sneakers to the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards with wife Ayesha. REX Shutterstock.

For recent date nights with her husband in Los Angeles — and for the parade following the Warriors’ championship victory — Ayesha has gravitated toward trendy pieces, wearing thigh-high boots, T-shirt dresses and cut-off denim shorts.

Ayesha Curry wears denim cut-offs with a Gucci belt and booties while out in Los Angeles with her husband. Splash News

For those hoping to catch a rare glimpse of Ayesha’s red carpet style tonight, free streaming of the ESPYs red carpet is available online.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ayesha’s style moments.