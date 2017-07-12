Mini Skirts, Sheer Dresses & Strappy Sandals Trending at Body at ESPYs Party

View Slideshow Lindsey Vonn. REX Shutterstock

The ESPYs are tonight — but the celebration began last night with the Body at ESPYs Party, at which attendees expressed body confidence in leggy looks.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman showed off her toned legs in a gray miniskirt, which she paired with an off-the-shoulder blouse and strappy black sandals, a common footwear choice at the event.

Aly Raisman wears a mini skirt with strappy black stilettos at the Body at ESPYs party. Courtesy of ESPN /Getty for ESPN

Thigh-high slits and sheer dresses also appeared all over the red carpet, with model Duckie Thot pulling off a Marilyn Monroe-esque white gown and model Draya Michele going for a silky black gown with a generous slit, which she paired with black stiletto sandals.

Model Draya Michele wears a silky black gown with a thigh-high slit. Courtesy of ESPN/Getty for ESPN

Attendees included those featured on the cover and within the pages of ESPN’s the Body issue, such as basketball player Nneka Ogwumike, who wore a feather-edged tribal patterned dress, and former Marine Kirstie Ennis, who wore a black minidress with Converse sneakers.

Kirstie Ennis wears a black velvet minidress with Converse sneakers. Courtesy of ESPN/Getty for ESPN

The party continues with the ESPYs tonight, hosted by former NFL star Peyton Manning. The event’s red carpet can be streamed online.

