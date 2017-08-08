Emily Ratajkowski Styles White Boots With Classic Adidas Track Pants

View Slideshow Emily Ratajkowski heads to the set of "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" in Los Angeles. Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to mix athleisure wear with more high-end footwear.

Taping a segment for “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” in Los Angeles yesterday, Ratajkowski wore the hottest shoe trend of the summer — white boots —with a cropped gray T-shirt and track pants for a high-low look.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a cropped gray T-shirt with Adidas track pants and Balenciaga boots. REX Shutterstock

The 26-year-old dressed up her heavily cropped gray T-shirt, similar to a style sported by Kendall Jenner, who paired a teensy white crop top with an army green skirt and Prada sandals last week. Ratajkowski has worn these on-trend pointy-toed Balenciaga boots before: She selected the same style for a night out in July, pairing them then with black jeans and a printed top.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a cropped T-shirt with Adidas track pants and Balenciaga boots while heading to “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” set in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

On the set for “Jimmy Kimmel”, Ratajkowski selected a very different ensemble: She changed into a millennial pink outfit, which she paired with towering nude sandals for a dressier look.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a millennial pink dress, paired with nude-colored stiletto sandals. REX Shutterstock

The model posted photos on Instagram of herself in both looks, sharing a paparazzi shot of herself in the more casual outfit and an artier shot of herself in the pink ensemble.

They see me rollin' A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

🍦 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Ratajkowski’s Balenciaga boots are available online and retail for just over $1,000.

Balenciaga boots, $1,015; netaporter.com

Click through the gallery for more celebrities in white boots.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski’s Metallic Bar Dress Nods Elizabeth Hurley’s Iconic Versace Safety Pin Gown

Where to Shop Emily Ratajkowski’s Cannes Film Festival Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzled in Head-to-Toe Red & More Celebs at Marie Claire’s ‘Fresh Faces’ Party

Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But Lingerie and Boots for a New DKNY Ad