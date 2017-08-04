Drake Got Roasted on Social Media for Wearing These ‘Dad’ Shoes On Stage — See the Best Reactions

Drake. REX Shutterstock

Drake has been teased for his hairline, dance moves and past life as an actor on Canadian teen drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation” — and the performer is taking flack again, this time for wearing a pair of loafers on stage that some fans say resemble “dad” shoes.

The rapper posted two photos of himself performing in Miami on Aug. 1 in a pair of Tom Ford loafers, complete with a chain-strap detail, and captioned the two images “story” and “vacation?”

Story A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Vacation? A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Fans were immediately all over Drake for his shoe choice, with most reactions and memes comparing the shoes to something a dad would wear: @successfulyou wrote “Looking like my papeeee lol,” @byg_poppa wrote “Drake out here looking like somebody dad at a pta meeting, telling the other parents about child safety” and @25haj wrote “You dressed like a proud African father at his child’s graduation 😂.”

Others were concerned that the rapper was sporting loafers with no socks underneath — @rudyui wrote to “Put some socks on boy” — but some fans dug the look, like @dwalt, who wrote “Respect the loafers 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

why tf drake wearing my granny's shoes https://t.co/JKRug1iYiR — leesa del Giocondo. (@leesagnd) August 2, 2017

When drake has on your weird Tio's 'going out shoes' 😎 pic.twitter.com/sz8J7cGKap — Marilyn Fregoso (@littomarilyn) August 1, 2017

lol drake's shoes in this picture are killing me pic.twitter.com/U5Ex8eqCEp — sam not samuel (@xtllw) August 1, 2017

Although many fans though Drake was wearing Gucci shoes, the loafers were actually Tom Ford. They retail for nearly $900 and are currently available for purchase online.

Tom Ford Chain-Trimmed Leather Loafers, $890; mrporter.com

While the criticism was all in good fun, it just goes to show that even the most successful artists aren’t immune from a little social media mockery.

Want more?

Drake Already Has the Unreleased Kaws x Air Jordan Collab

Drake Shows Off Custom ‘More Life’ Off-White x Air Jordans

8 ‘Dad Shoes’ You Can Wear Anywhere