Watch DJ Khaled Bring His Jordan Sneaker-Clad Son on Stage in the Cutest Way Possible

DJ Khaled was quite the doting dad during his performance at Sunday’s Hot 97 Summer Jam event in East Rutherford, N.J.
As he wrapped up his energy-filled set on stage, Khaled suddenly yelled to the packed audience, “I want to introduce you to my son, Asahd.” The tiny 7-month-old was handed off to Khaled, who proudly lifted his son into the air in a “Lion King”-style moment as the crowd cheered.
Asahd (whose name means “lion” in Arabic) was adorably dressed in a gray onesie and a pint-size pair of white Air Jordan 7 sneakers. He topped off his look with silver Beats headphones to protect his ears from the loud music.
Khaled shared a video of the moment on his Instagram feed. Watch it here:
Khaled also proudly shows off baby Asahd on the cover of his latest studio album, “Grateful,” set to release on June 23. The father-son duo are both dressed in sleek baby-blue suits and sneakers. Asahd looks princely, seated on a miniature throne chair with a lion cub by his side. The double album — for which Asahd has an executive producer credit — will feature a lengthy list of A-list stars including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj.