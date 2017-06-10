Diane Keaton Wore The Best Boots to Receive The AFI Life Achievement Award

Diane Keaton at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. REX Shutterstock

Diane Keaton received the American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre on June 8 in Los Angeles before a star-studded crowd. Big names such as Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Meg Ryan, Rachel McAdams and Emma Stone were in attendance. Also on hand for the occasion were Steve Martin, Candice Bergen and Morgan Freeman.

For her big night, Keaton wore a black turtleneck — a wardrobe staple for her — under a black dress and a textured white jacket paired with a black leather belt and matching hat. To complete the look, the 71-year-old actress sported chunky black boots with white laces from Louis Vuitton.

Diane Keaton at the AFI Life Achievement gala REX Shutterstock

The four-time Oscar nominee, who took home the golden statue for her role in Woody Allen’s 1977 film “Annie Hall,” told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday she considered the event to be “the wedding [she] never had and the retirement party [she] never wanted.”

Diane Keaton at the AFI Life Achievement gala REX Shutterstock

The veteran actress continued, “When I got the phone call [from organizers], I was simultaneously thrilled but also terrified. Because it meant I was going to have to look back on my life as a performer. So right now I’m anxious. It’s terrifying to see your life go by.”