Ciara Made the No-Pants Trend Work With Luxe Slides

Ciara stepped out in an oversized button-down shirt and fur slides — forgoing pants — at Jennifer Klein’s “Day of Indulgence” party Sunday.
The singer wore her hair in a messy updo and opted for minimal jewelry for an understated look with menswear vibes. But while her ensemble was simple, Ciara made an impact with her footwear: She donned designer slides.
The singer, who is married to NFL player Russell Wilson, opted for red and white Givenchy fur slides, which feature dyed mink fur for a luxurious but casual look. The slip-on sandals also come with a comfortable molded footbed, and their flat heel is embossed with the Givenchy logo for some minimal branding.
The $625 slides are available from Bergdorf Goodman’s website in U.S. women’s sizes 5-11.
The guest list for Jennifer Klein’s “Day of Indulgence: party included a slew of other celebrity attendees, such as Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale and Halle Berry — who all opted for similarly summery but casual looks.