Ciara Made the No-Pants Trend Work With Luxe Slides

Ciara wears a white oversized shirt while at Jennifer Klein's "Day of Indulgence" party. Splash

Ciara stepped out in an oversized button-down shirt and fur slides — forgoing pants — at Jennifer Klein’s “Day of Indulgence” party Sunday.

The singer wore her hair in a messy updo and opted for minimal jewelry for an understated look with menswear vibes. But while her ensemble was simple, Ciara made an impact with her footwear: She donned designer slides.

Ciara wears an oversized white button-down shirt with Givenchy fur slides and minimal jewelry in Los Angeles while leaving Jennifer Klein’s “Day of Indulgence” party. Splash

The singer, who is married to NFL player Russell Wilson, opted for red and white Givenchy fur slides, which feature dyed mink fur for a luxurious but casual look. The slip-on sandals also come with a comfortable molded footbed, and their flat heel is embossed with the Givenchy logo for some minimal branding.

A closer look at Ciara’s $625 mink-covered Givenchy fur slides. Splash

The $625 slides are available from Bergdorf Goodman’s website in U.S. women’s sizes 5-11.

Givenchy Striped Mink Fur Slide Sandal, White/Red, $625; bergdorfgoodman.com

The guest list for Jennifer Klein’s “Day of Indulgence: party included a slew of other celebrity attendees, such as Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale and Halle Berry — who all opted for similarly summery but casual looks.