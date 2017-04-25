Chrissy Tiegen & John Legend Re-Create ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Scenes

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 'Beauty And The Beast' film premiere. REX Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen is a social media queen. The “Sports Illustrated” model doesn’t hold back, often sharing unfiltered musings on Snapchat and going after the trolls on Twitter.

On Monday night, Chrissy decided to take the antics up a notch and included her husband, John Legend, in on the fun, acting out various scenes from the iconic movie “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Taking to Snapchat, wearing only a white towel, Teigen gives the camera her best Miranda Priestly impression — “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking” — as she holds onto the sash of a duster coat.

It gets even funnier when Legend walks into the closet to sincerely ask what the model would like for dinner and she responds, “Can you even spell Gabbana?!” Once the singer realized what his wife was doing, he joined in to play the role of main character Andy Sachs’ boyfriend in the beloved fashion film. “In case you were wondering, the person whose calls you always take, that’s the relationship you’re in!” he yells. To which Teigen responds, “Postmates?”

From there, the couple continues to pay homage to the classic, re-enacting more famous scenes, including “a million girls would kill for this job” and “splashed across Page Six, you’re known as the Snow Queen. Your kids see it.” We wonder what Meryl Streep would think.