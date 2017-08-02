Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter, Luna, Wore the Ultimate ’90s Shoe Trend

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen holds her daughter, Luna, while traveling to the airport in July. Splash News

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, was dressed with the ’90s in mind in a snapshot Teigen posted to Instagram yesterday. The infant wore a patterned smock dress with see-through jelly shoes — a massive trend of the ’80s and ’90s that’s been back in style recently.

Teigen drew attention to her daughter’s footwear in one shot, captioning the post “jellies forever.”

jellies forever A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

This is not the first time Luna has worn these throwback shoes — she sported the style earlier this month while out with her mom in New York City.

t o o n s @monicarosestyle @sarahpotempa @rennyvasquez A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

While jelly shoes have been out of fashion for the past couple decades, the casual and comfortable shoes work perfectly for children, and it’s no surprise that they’re back in style these days.

Although Luna is just a year old, she has already become a trendsetter in her own right — probably in large part due to the influence of her stylish mom. To see more of Luna and other celebrity kids’ looks, click through the gallery.

