Chloë Grace Moretz Turns 20: Her Best Shoe Moments

Chloë Grace Moretz has been on the Hollywood scene since she was a child so, naturally, she’s learned quite a few red-carpet fashion tricks along the way.

As her career has taken off, the actress — who turns 20 today — has carefully honed her sense of style. She’s known for making bold outfit choices, and she definitely likes to turn up the drama when it comes to her shoes.

The fashion world is taking note: In 2015, Moretz was signed as an ambassador for Coach, and since then, she has appeared in several major ad campaigns for the ready-to-wear and accessories brand. She also was tapped by clothing retailer Aéropostale as its first celebrity ambassador.

In honor of Moretz’s birthday, we took a look back at some of the former “30 Rock” star’s standout shoe moments.

For the premiere of her 2014 film “If I Stay,” Moretz went for a retro vibe in an adorable mod minidress by Miu Miu. She completed the look with a pair of silver Mary Jane sandals (also by the Italian label) that featured Swarovski crystals on the heel.

Moretz donned a Miu Miu dress and Swarovski crystal-embellished heels at the 2014 premiere of “If I Stay.” REX Shutterstock

Joining fellow celebs Dennis Quaid and America Ferrera in Los Angeles to announce the 2016 Golden Globe nominations, Moretz rocked a Valentino dress and Christian Louboutin’s Magicdiva shoes. One of the French designer’s more popular styles, the shoes are detailed with a sheer lace toe, floral laser-cut back and wavy heel.

At the 2016 Golden Globe nominations announcement event, Moretz wore a Valentino dress with Christian Louboutin’s Magicdiva shoes. REX Shutterstock

At the premiere of “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” last May, the star added a touch of shine to her lacy Alexander McQueen dress with a pair of mirror-metallic evening sandals by Casadei.

At the 2016 premiere of “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” Moretz paired her Alexander McQueen dress with Casadei sandals. REX Shutterstock

Moretz hit a playful note at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, accessorizing her colorful Fendi dress with a quirky pair of peep-toe heels, detailed with a checkerboard pattern on the vamp.

At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, Moretz rocked a pair of checkerboard-patterned shoes by Fendi. REX Shutterstock

