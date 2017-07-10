Kristin Cavallari Talks Heels vs. Flats, Living in Nashville and More

For Footwear News’ July 10 issue, we interviewed Chinese Laundry brand ambassador Kristin Cavallari on set in Culver City, California about shoes, food and more. Five years into designing flats, sandals, mules and more with the West Coast–based women’s shoe company, Cavallari has become a somewhat of a footwear industry maven. Most recently, she has also hosted red carpet shows for E! Entertainment and she’s been working on a cookbook, “True Roots,” which will release in the spring of 2018. With her ‘Laguna Beach’ and ‘Hills’ days with Lauren Conrad far behind her, the 30-year-old mother of three talked candidly with FN about her shoe preferences, biggest footwear splurges and answered the most existential question of all — cookies or cupcakes? Check out the video above.

