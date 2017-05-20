Midriffs, Wigs, Sparkles & Boots: Cher’s Glam Concert Style Over the Years

View Slideshow Cher performing in Budapest, Hungary in 2004. REX Shutterstock

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards this weekend will turn back time.

Gwen Stefani will be presenting Cher with Billboard’s Icon Award on Sunday during the award show, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The appearance will mark the first time in 15 years that the musical sensation has performed at an awards show. She will sing her 1998 hit “Believe.”

The legendary artist has had a No. 1 single every decade starting from the 1960s and has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Today she celebrates her 70th birthday.

Since the beginning of her career, Cher has donned some elaborate ensembles for her performances. She started out in a duo act with her ex-husband Sonny Bono and was often recognized for her striking style.

Cher wearing boots in 1967. REX Shutterstock.

Cher ex music collaborator Sonny Bono’s shoes photographed in 1967. REX Shutterstock.

As she gears up to hit the stage tonight, Footwear News takes a look back at the iconic songstresses’ on-stage costumes through the years.

Here in 1970, the singer stepped out in this sequined two-piece outfit, showing off some of her toned midriff.

Cher performing in 1970. REX Shutterstock

Cher has never been one to shy away from some sparkle. Here in 1999, performing at the Brit Awards, the star wears a glittery mini dress over black pants.

Cher performing at the 1999 Brit Awards. REX Shutterstock

In 2003, Cher channeled her iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time” costume in all-black, including a pair of over-the-knee boots that were embellished with crystals.