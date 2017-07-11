How Britain’s Princess Charlotte Is Boosting Kids’ Shoe Sales

View Slideshow Princess Charlotte with her mom, Kate Middleton. Rex Shutterstock

Part of our Tiny Tastemakers series, meet the new class of celebrity children who are delivering style inspiration to the masses — not to mention a serious sales boost to the kids’ market.

Kicking off the series is Britain’s youngest royal, Princess Charlotte, who — along with her sibling, Prince George — is bringing classic dressing back into fashion.

Her brother, George, may be ahead in line for the British throne, but when it comes to sartorial influence, the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has the edge. Valuation consultancy Brand Finance estimates the 2-year-old royal will boost the U.K. economy by a staggering $4.5 billion over her lifetime — besting George’s selling power by more than $1 billion. And that’s not accounting for the rest of the world, which is just as fascinated with little Charlotte’s fashion choices, turning everything she wears into retail gold.

Last Christmas, Princess Charlotte wore Mary Jane shoes by Early Days REX Shutterstock.

Spotted in: True to Windsor tradition, Charlotte favors classic footwear — think button-strap Mary Janes and T-bar styles — from English brands Early Days and Papouelli. During a family ski trip to the French Alps last year, she kept cozy in a pair of pink Emu Australia booties.

Princess Charlotte kept her feet warm in cozy pink Emu booties on a family ski trip. AP Images.

“It” factor: “A big part of Charlotte and George’s appeal is that they’re royalty — but also very down-to-earth. You don’t see them paraded about in designer fashions. Their mother dresses them very simply in British heritage labels or very accessible brands like Converse, Crocs and Gap,” said Susan Kelley, founder of the What Kate’s Kids Wore blog. “There’s a certain cachet when parents realize they can buy their own child the very same shoes that a future king of England and his sister wear.”

To see more mini style influencers, click through the gallery here.

Want more?

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Steal the Show at Trooping the Color Parade

Shop the Shoes Princess Charlotte Wore at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Kensington Palace Releases New Photo of Princess Charlotte Ahead of Her Birthday