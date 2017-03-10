Carrie Underwood Turns 34: See Her Sassiest Red-Carpet Shoe Looks

View Slideshow Country singer Carrie Underwood has been stepping up her shoe style on the red carpet. REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood has a lot to celebrate.

The country music star, who turns 34 today, continues to take her career to new heights, racking up one big accolade after another.

She oversees a growing activewear clothing line and swimwear empire, Calia, launched in 2014. Targeted to busy, on-the-go women like herself, Underwood’s fashion brand is carried exclusively by Dick’s Sporting Goods and offers tops, bottoms, swimwsuits and accessories.

Recently, she was named the 2016 CMT Awards’ Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Country Artist at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

In addition, the “American Idol” alum — who is mom to a 2-year-old son, Isaiah — also continues to make her mark on the fashion scene with her increasingly bold wardrobe choices. When it comes to her shoes, she favors super-feminine styles with plenty of sparkle.

Underwood is a big fan of Jimmy Choo, wearing the British label’s glamorous heels to numerous awards shows and red-carpet events. At last year’s CMT Awards, she accessorized her dramatic, floral-print Mikel D dress with a sleek pair of silver-caged booties.

At the 2016 CMT Music Awards, the singer accessorized her Mikel D dress with Jimmy Choo caged booties. REX/Shutterstock

Underwood wore Jimmy Choo’s Max peep-toe platforms at the 2017 Grammy Awards in January. The metallic shimmer of the shoes paired perfectly with her fiery-red Elie Madi gown.

Carrie Underwood is red hot at the 2017 Grammys in an Elie Madi gown and Jimmy Choo sandals. REX/Shutterstock

The singer also has been spotted several times in designer René Caovilla’s decadent heels. At the 2016 CMT Artists of the Year event, she accented her Temraza metallic minidress with a striking pair of black crystal-embellished pumps by the label. The shoes are gorgeously detailed with intricate, laser-cut shapes.

Carrie Underwood at the 2016 CMT Artists of the Year event in René Caovilla crystal-embellished heels. REX/Shutterstock

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Underwood added a quirky footnote with Giuseppe Zanotti heels featuring a gold crocodile ornament on the vamp.

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Underwood sported Giuseppe Zanotti heels with a gold crocodile ornament. REX/Shutterstock

To see more of Underwood’s sassy shoe looks, click through our gallery here.