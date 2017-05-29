Carey Mulligan Turns 32: Her Most Stylish Shoe Moments

View Slideshow The “Suffragette” star has rocked some striking statement heels over the years. REX/Shutterstock

Filming for her latest project, the new BBC crime-drama series “Collateral,” Carey Mulligan spends much of her time in a not-so-fashionable forensic suit.

In real life, the British actress gets to show off a more stylish side of herself — including her killer wardrobe of shoes. Through the years, Mulligan, who celebrates her 32nd birthday today, has rocked some seriously gorgeous styles, from delicate T-strap heels to vampy platform pumps. Among the designer labels she features regularly in her rotation are Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Sophia Webster and Saint Laurent.

At the New York premiere of her 2013 film “The Great Gatsby,” the star accessorized her cherry-red Lanvin sheath dress with a pair of spiky-heel platform sandals by Brian Atwood.

Mulligan rocked a Lanvin dress and Brian Atwood heels at the New York premiere of “The Great Gatsby.” REX/Shutterstock

Mulligan also wore Brian Atwood shoes at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The ankle-strap heels paired perfectly with her striking black-and-white Vionnet gown.

Mulligan at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a Vionnet dress and Brian Atwood platform shoes. REX/Shutterstock

Stepping out at the 2015 AMPAS Governors Awards, the actress sparkled in a figure-hugging Jonathan Saunders dress, which she accessorized with glittery silver heels by Italian label Aquazzura.

At the 2015 AMPAS Governors Awards, Mulligan looked chic in a form-fitting Jonathan Saunders gown and silver heels by Aquazzura. REX/Shutterstock

Mulligan made a bold statement on the red carpet at the 2013 BFI British Film Festival in a vibrant, lemon-yellow dress by Dior. She accented the look with sleek black mesh pumps, also by Dior.

Mulligan turned heads at the 2013 BFI London Film Festival in a yellow dress and black mesh pumps by Dior. REX/Shutterstock

To see more of Mulligan’s stylish shoe looks, click through our gallery here.