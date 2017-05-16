Jessica Chastain, Susan Sarandon Wear Chic Sneakers Ahead of Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood’s biggest stars are descending on Nice, France, for the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. It seems Jessica Chastain and Susan Sarandon, who touched down at the Nice Airport today, went for comfort when it came to their travel wardrobe. Both arrived in sneakers as they were welcomed by crowds of autograph-seeking fans.
Golden Globe winner Chastain accented her all-black outfit with a pair of white brogue-inspired sneakers, featuring translucent platform bottoms. Along with a rolling suitcase, she toted a stylish Gucci duffle bag.
The 40-year-old actress will serve on the jury for this year’s festival, alongside Cannes president Pedro Almodóvar; actors Will Smith and Fan Bingbing; French actress Agnès Jaoui; directors Paolo Sorrentino, Maren Ade and Park Chan-wook; and music composer Gabriel Yared.
Sarandon, meanwhile, stepped out in a chic white coat, worn over a simple black jumpsuit. She accessorized the look with oversized sunglasses and a flashy pair of metallic rose-gold sneakers by Superga. The Academy Award winner is currently shooting her latest project, “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” which also stars Natalie Portman, Jacob Tremblay and Kit Harington.
This year’s festival, which kicks off tomorrow, will feature 49 films from 29 countries, including new projects by Sofia Coppola, Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes, Michel Hazanavicius and Michael Haneke.