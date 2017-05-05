Britney Spears’ Most Iconic Costumes Are Up for a Whopping $50,400 on eBay

Britney Spears onstage during the 2001MTV Video Music Awards. FN Archives.

In 2003, Britney Spears auctioned off some of her most famous costumes from some of her iconic music videos and performances from the 2000s. Now, a seller is auctioning off the seven ensembles, with the current bid at $50,400.

Among them, her “Me Against the Music” video outfit is up for auction, as well as her costumes from the “Overprotected (Darkchild Remix)” and “I’m a Slave 4 U” videos. Also available is her outfit from a 2001 Super Bowl halftime performance with Aerosmith, a custom Versace Atelier dress worn at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, an ensemble from the 2001 MTV VMAs, and several pieces from her Dream Within a Dream tour.

2001: Britney Spears’s infamous “Slave 4 U” performance featuring a live Burmese Python was topped off with Spear’s emerald bikini and custom knee high boots. FN Archives.

The costumes feature shoes, too, including the boots she rocked while holding a snake when she performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the VMAs — and the pink boots from the music video — as well as her black stiletto boots from the “Me Against the Music” video.

Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards REX Shutterstock.

Britney’s “Piece of Me” Las Vegas residency ends in December 2017.

