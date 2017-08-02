Brie Larson’s Airport Style Got a Major Upgrade With These Sandals

Brie Larson travels at LAX on July 31. Splash News

Brie Larson put a twist on cozy airport style on July 31. The Oscar winner stayed comfortable in an Adidas hoodie and red track pants, but she elevated her look with a pair of sunset-colored Charlotte Stone sandals.

Brie Larson wears an Adidas hoodie, red pants and striped sandals while traveling through LAX Airport Splash News

Brie Larson wears bright red pants with an Adidas hoodie and tri-colored Charlotte Stone sandals at LAX Airport on July 31. Splash News

Although some celebrities opt for sky-high heels while traveling, Larson generally selects more practical footwear. In the past, she’s worn ballet flats, Birkenstocks and sneakers on flights, staying comfortable in sweatsuits and worn-in jeans. This versatile pair of sandals upgraded the actress’ comfortable look more than past selections, however. The Charlotte Stone shoes could transition from the plane to the office — and paired with a little black dress, they could even work for cocktail hour, too.

The shoes are available on Charlotte Stone’s website and retail for $231. In addition to the colorway chosen by Larson, they also come striped in black, cream and green, as well as in a classic brown and black — a color combination that would work well for a fall sandal.

Charlotte Stone Téa Sandal, $231; shop.charlotte-stone.com

Want more?

Olivia Munn Went Glam in Tiny Shorts and Thigh-High Black Boots at the Airport

Alessandra Ambrosio Embodies Cool Airport Style in High-Top Golden Goose Sneakers

Miranda Kerr Struts at the Airport in Ferragamo Heels Like She’s on the Runway