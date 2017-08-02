Brie Larson’s Airport Style Got a Major Upgrade With These Sandals

Brie Larson put a twist on cozy airport style on July 31. The Oscar winner stayed comfortable in an Adidas hoodie and red track pants, but she elevated her look with a pair of sunset-colored Charlotte Stone sandals.
Although some celebrities opt for sky-high heels while traveling, Larson generally selects more practical footwear. In the past, she’s worn ballet flats, Birkenstocks and sneakers on flights, staying comfortable in sweatsuits and worn-in jeans. This versatile pair of sandals upgraded the actress’ comfortable look more than past selections, however. The Charlotte Stone shoes could transition from the plane to the office — and paired with a little black dress, they could even work for cocktail hour, too.
The shoes are available on Charlotte Stone’s website and retail for $231. In addition to the colorway chosen by Larson, they also come striped in black, cream and green, as well as in a classic brown and black — a color combination that would work well for a fall sandal.
Charlotte Stone Téa Sandal, $231; shop.charlotte-stone.com
