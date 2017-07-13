How Blue Ivy Carter Is Rocking the Kids’ Fashion World

View Slideshow Blue Ivy is proving to be just as fierce at the fashion game as her famous parents. Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Part of our Tiny Tastemakers series, meet the new class of celebrity children who are delivering style inspiration to the masses — not to mention a serious sales boost to the kids’ market.

Next up, we take a look into the gilded world of Blue Ivy Carter:

Her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z, are two of the most famous people on the planet. But 5-year-old Blue Ivy still manages to upstage them with her over-the-top designer wardrobe. Who can forget her red carpet spectacle at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, when she rocked a voluminous, tulle-skirted dress by Mischka Aoki (rumored to cost nearly $11,000), accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti Junior crystal-studded high-tops and a diamond tiara? Now that she’s a big sister — her twin siblings arrived last month — Blue has two tiny protégés to pass on her style secrets to.

Blue Ivy wearing a tulle dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Junior sneakers at the 2016 MTV VMAs. REX Shutterstock

Spotted in: Classic Converse kicks are a go-to for Blue. Sitting courtside at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, she wore a pair of white Chucks with a Gucci dress and denim jacket. On a visit to Los Angeles’ Museum of Ice Cream in May, she sparkled in glittery ballet flats by Bloch.

Blue Ivy wore Bloch glitter ballet flats during a visit with her mom to Los Angeles’ Museum of Ice Cream. Courtesy of Instagram.

“It” factor: “Blue is incredibly chic — she is always wearing outfits that coordinate with her amazingly fashionable mother. You get the sense, though, that Blue very much has a say and opinion about what she wears. She has a sharp sense of style already at such a young age, and with Beyoncé’s influence, she is always ready to make a splash,” said Vogue alum and Maisonette co-founder Sylvana Durrett.

