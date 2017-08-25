Happy 30th Birthday, Blake Lively: A Look at Her Best Shoe Moments

View Slideshow Blake Lively. REX Shutterstock

While shoes are an after thought for some celebrities, Blake Lively often makes her footwear the focal point of her looks, both on and off the red carpet.

The actress is a big fan of Christian Louboutin — she has cultivated a strong relationship with the designer — and often steps out in the label’s iconic red-soled shoes. Although Louboutin offers numerous neutral styles, Lively usually selects more daring options for stand-out looks. She’s worn a variety of Louboutin pumps and booties with sparkles and nude cut-outs, a foot-flattering choice for the 5-foot-10 star.

Blake Lively is dressed in a Marchesa ruffled minidress with navy blue and sheer Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2010 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Lively’s personal sense of style is distinct, and it borrows elements of California coastal cool and New York City sleek — a byproduct of being raised on the west coast and then playing Upper East Sider Serena van der Woodsen for six seasons on “Gossip Girl.”

These dueling forces play out in her shoe closet.

The 30-year-old has worn edgy black cage heels for an ultimate New York look, but she’s also opted for brown leather sandals with beachy vibes.

Blake Lively wears a Lanvin dress and sandals at the Scream Awards in 2010. REX Shutterstock

Although Lively has made many bold shoe choices over the years, she may have taken the biggest risk in 2014, when she wore a shoe that only she could pull off: an otherworldly iridescent heel with an asymmetric shape.

Blake Lively was out and about in NYC wearing colorful Christian Louboutin stiletto booties. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Blake Lively’s 29 hottest shoe moments.

Want more?

Blake Lively Does a High-Low Look With $40 Old Navy Jeans and These Shoes

Blake Lively Encourages Women to Know Their Worth

All of Blake Lively’s Most Glam Looks From the Cannes Film Festival