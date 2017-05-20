What You Need to Know About K-Pop Band BTS Before the Billboard Music Awards

K-Pop group BTS at the 30th Annual Golden Disk Awards in Seoul. REX Shutterstock

Korean pop band BTS debuted on the Social 50 chart on Oct. 29, 2016, and hasn’t budged from the top two spots in its 28-week run. And on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards, BTS members Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will vie for the ultimate prize — the Top Social Artist. The award show airs live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The group’s second full-length album, “Wings,” become the first K-pop project to crack the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 in 2016. BTS’s biggest hits touch on topics like mental health, voting rights and online harassment. Songs like “I Need U” and “Run” have turned them into superstars in America. In April they played a sold-out stateside arena tour.

“Worldwide, our young generation shares the same issues socially and politically,” said BTS member Suga. Although K-pop music generally steers away from controversy, Rap Monster says that remaining outspoken “is important to us. And the bigger the voice we get, the more powerful our words become.”

Now that you know a little bit about the band and their music style, let’s take a look at their red carpet fashion. The musicians tend to match like many boy bands do. For instance, at the Annual Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards, the group opted for burgundy suits, each of them putting their own spin on the look along with matching dark lace-up shoes.

BTS at the Annual Gaon Chart K-pop Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

Simialry, here at the 24th Annual Higi1 Seoul Music Awards, the boys went for black suits and black shoes.

BTS at the 24th Annual Higi1 Seoul Music Awards. REX Shutterstock

However, for the 2016 Asia Artist Awards, where they took home the Best Icon Award and Best Artist Award, the singers showed off their individual style a bit more. Opting for different jackets featuring velvet and sequins teamed with Chelsea boots.

BTS at the 2016 Asia Artist Awards. REX Shutterstock

As for their Instagram, here the boys are rocking Gucci loafers and studded Louboutins.