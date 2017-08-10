Beyoncé Shows Off Her Post-Baby Bod in a Crop Top & Edgy Boots With 5-Inch Heels

Beyoncé poses on Instagram after giving birth to twins last month. Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyoncé gave birth to twins just last month, but her post-baby body is ready to show.

The singer took to her website, Beyonce.com, yesterday to post pictures of her famous figure en route to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s concert, clad in a vintage Fila crop top, distressed denim shorts from Coal n Terry Vintage and an oversized Mistress Rocks camouflage jacket.

Beyoncé wears a cropped T-shirt, jean shorts and Dsquared2 platform boots. Courtesy of Beyonce .com

Beyoncé added height to her 5-foot-7 frame with 5-inch Dsquared2 platform boots, which are from the label’s fall ’17 collection and come with bright red laces and yellow stitching, adding a fun element that coordinated perfectly with her ab-baring T-shirt.

Beyoncé wears an oversized military-style jacket with a cropped Fila T-shirt and denim shorts, accessorizing with a Mediumrare bag.

Beyoncé wears a yellow cropped T-shirt and denim shorts with a camo-print jacket and Dsquared2 boots. Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyoncé’s Instagram photo announcing the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir, — posted in July, when the babies turned 1 month old — quickly became the most liked shot ever posted to the platform, amassing over 10 million likes.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

For fans hoping to get Beyoncé’s shoe look, the Dsquared2 boots she selected are available online now, retailing for just under $1,200.

Dsquared2 Lace Up Platform Boots, $1,165; farfetch.com

Want more?

Beyonce and Jay Z Have Officially Welcomed Twins

How Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Other Celeb Moms Are Matching With Their Kids in Style

Beyoncé Wears Stella McCartney Platform Brogues to FYF Fest in LA — and They Are 50% Off

Beyoncé Is Back to Wearing Heels After the Barefoot Photo With Her Twins