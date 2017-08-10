Beyoncé Shows Off Her Post-Baby Bod in a Crop Top & Edgy Boots With 5-Inch Heels

Beyoncé gave birth to twins just last month, but her post-baby body is ready to show.
The singer took to her website, Beyonce.com, yesterday to post pictures of her famous figure en route to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s concert, clad in a vintage Fila crop top, distressed denim shorts from Coal n Terry Vintage and an oversized Mistress Rocks camouflage jacket.
Beyoncé added height to her 5-foot-7 frame with 5-inch Dsquared2 platform boots, which are from the label’s fall ’17 collection and come with bright red laces and yellow stitching, adding a fun element that coordinated perfectly with her ab-baring T-shirt.
Beyoncé’s Instagram photo announcing the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir, — posted in July, when the babies turned 1 month old — quickly became the most liked shot ever posted to the platform, amassing over 10 million likes.
For fans hoping to get Beyoncé’s shoe look, the Dsquared2 boots she selected are available online now, retailing for just under $1,200.
Dsquared2 Lace Up Platform Boots, $1,165; farfetch.com
