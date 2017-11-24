Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Thiccsgiving’ With Body Confident Holiday-Themed Photo Shoot

Beyoncé Courtesy of Instagram

Beyoncé is known for her curves. And the star celebrated Thanksgiving by showing off her figure in a series of holiday-themed photos, which she posted on her website under the banner, “Happy Thiccsgiving.”

For one look, Beyoncé sported a white turtleneck, an oversized coat and high-waisted jeans, which she paired with gold heels. The singer accessorized with oversize, beige sunglasses and a gray handbag.

Beyoncé brought a festive, holiday vibe to the shoot with a shiny tinsel background. She shared multiple snaps of herself from the shoot, with some showing her in motion.

In a second look, the 36-year-old sported the same coat, jeans and pumps. However, she opted for a different top, slipping into one of the holiday-themed sweatshirts from her new collection. The purple crewneck reads “Have a thicc holiday” in red uppercase letters.

Beyoncé poses in her holiday-themed sweater in a photo shoot posted on her website. Courtesy of Beyonce .com

In addition to the holiday-themed sweatshirts, Beyoncé also offers an adult onesie, wrapping paper and cellphone covers for fans looking to embody her this holiday season.

