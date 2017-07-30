The 20 Most Stylish Celebrity Moms

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton are among the celebrity moms getting noticed for their enviable style. Rex Shutterstock

Who says you can’t have it all? From Beyoncé to Blake Lively, today’s celebrity moms manage to juggle busy careers and hectic family lives with ease — not to mention seriously enviable style. Whether they’re hanging out at the playground or walking the red carpet, these leading ladies never miss a fashion step.

Beyoncé has always slayed the style game, but since becoming a mom for the first time in 2012, the “Lemonade” singer has taken things to a whole new level. She continues to shake up social media with artsy Instagram shots of herself and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, dressed to thrill in matching, over-the-top designer outfits.

A mere month after the June 14 birth of twins Rumi and Sir Carter (with husband Jay Z), Beyoncé was already back at it, posting an Instagram photo for the ages. The captivating image, which has been liked more than 9 million times, shows the 35-year-old decked out like a goddess in a floral gown and veil, while holding her two babies in front of an elaborate flower arrangement by the sea — talk about a birth announcement.

Actress and Honest Company mogul Jessica Alba has long stood out among Hollywood moms for her effortlessly cool take on casual California style. Frequently spotted out and about with her daughters Honor (9) and Haven (5), Alba — who announced last week that she is expecting her third child — always looks picture-perfect, down to her carefully curated accessories.

Newly minted mom and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who gave birth to twins Alexander and Ella last month, set a new standard for maternity style throughout her globetrotting pregnancy. Whether she was delivering an impassioned speech at the United Nations or attending a glitzy party on the arm of husband George Clooney, Amal drew raves for her chic and sophisticated outfits.

“Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon — mom to daughter Ava (17) and sons Deacon (13) and Tennessee (4) — is well known for her whimsically preppy fashion sense. Two years ago, she parlayed her sharp eye for style into the launch of a Southern-inspired women’s clothing and lifestyle label, Draper James, which is now sold at top retailers including Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.

