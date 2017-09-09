Bella Thorne Goes For Romantic Look in Lavender Tulle & White Pumps

Bella Thorne wears a tulle Pamella Roland dress at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards! during New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Bella Thorne went for fairytale vibes at her latest fashion week event, marking a departure from her usual daring style.

The 19-year-old opted for an ethereal Pamella Roland tulle gown and strappy white pumps at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards!, held yesterday during New York Fashion Week.

Bella Thorne wears a purple tulle Pamella Roland gown with strappy white pumps at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards! REX Shutterstock

Thorne completed the princess-y look with a sweeping updo and simple makeup, lending a bit of her usual edge via a septum piercing.

A video posted to Thorne’s Instagram showed her walking into the Four Seasons in the tulle gown, all eyes on her as she does a lap for the camera. The storybook nature of the Pamella Roland outfit was not lost on Thorne, who captioned her post, “I feel like a princess ✨💍.”

I feel like a princess ✨💍 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Although Thorne’s look was certainly different than her usual style — the former Disney star favors fishnets, barely-there crop tops and worn-in sneakers — it seems that the look was a temporary departure from Thorne’s typical edge. Later in the night, she changed into a leather bralette, jailhouse-striped pants and red Vans sneakers, accessorizing with a halo headpiece, as she partied at a New York City club.

