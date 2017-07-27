Bella Hadid Wore Unreleased Off-White x Nike Sneakers for a Coordinated Athleisure Wear Look

Bella Hadid wore Off-White x Nike Air Jordans, staying on-brand for her Nike ambassador job as she picked up an ice cream at the Kith x Nike store.
The model styled her as-yet-unreleased sneakers with a cropped Nike sweatshirt and red and black sweatpants for a coordinated athleisure look.
While the style is not available in stores yet, it was showcased at Men’s Paris Fashion Week in June as part of Off-White’s spring 2018 collection — so there’ll be plenty of time to get your hands on them.
Hadid was gifted with sneakers from the collaboration by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh last week, but she is wasting no time on showing off the shoes. The 20-year-old wore another pair of Off-White x Nike kicks on July 18, going for a different look with a long ponytail, cropped white blouse and jeans.
Promoting the Nike Cortez has been Hadid’s main gig as a Nike ambassador, but the model regularly steps out in other Nike goods, like the Nike Air VaporMax, which she wore for a jog, and camo-print Nike Air Force 1’s, which she sported in an Instagram shot.
