Bella & Gigi Hadid Are Twinning in On-Trend White Sneakers

By / 2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, New York
Gigi and Bella Hadid walk together in New York on July 27.
Splash

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid are both totally in tune with the latest looks — so it’s no surprise that the stylish sisters both stepped out in trendy white sneakers while out in New York together with younger brother Anwar.

Bella wore her sneakers with star-printed jeans and a long-sleeved white T-shirt, accessorizing with chain necklaces and a pair of square sunglasses. Gigi went for an athletic look, sporting a pair of olive green Reebok leggings and a cropped tan hoodie along with her cream-colored Reebok sneakers.

Related
Bella Hadid Wore Unreleased Off-White x Nike Sneakers for a Coordinated Athleisure Wear Look

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, white sneakers Gigi wears a tan hoodie with green leggings, while Bella wears a white T-shirt with no bra and denim shorts. Both wear white sneakers. Splash News

Gigi went for a fully athletic look, while Bella did the no bra trend in a casual, summery T-shirt and jean shorts combination.

Gigi, Bella Hadid, New York Gigi, dressed in Reebok sneakers, and Bella Hadid in New York. Splash News

The sisters both serve as ambassadors to athletic wear brands — Gigi works with Reebok, while Bella works with Nike — so sneakers are a perfect edition to their wardrobes. Gigi has been spotted in trendy millennial pink Reebok kicks, and Bella has worn a wide range of Nike styles, including everything from the Nike Cortez to the brand’s currently unreleased collaboration with Off-White.