Bella & Gigi Hadid Are Twinning in On-Trend White Sneakers

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid are both totally in tune with the latest looks — so it’s no surprise that the stylish sisters both stepped out in trendy white sneakers while out in New York together with younger brother Anwar.

Bella wore her sneakers with star-printed jeans and a long-sleeved white T-shirt, accessorizing with chain necklaces and a pair of square sunglasses. Gigi went for an athletic look, sporting a pair of olive green Reebok leggings and a cropped tan hoodie along with her cream-colored Reebok sneakers.

Gigi went for a fully athletic look, while Bella did the no bra trend in a casual, summery T-shirt and jean shorts combination.

The sisters both serve as ambassadors to athletic wear brands — Gigi works with Reebok, while Bella works with Nike — so sneakers are a perfect edition to their wardrobes. Gigi has been spotted in trendy millennial pink Reebok kicks, and Bella has worn a wide range of Nike styles, including everything from the Nike Cortez to the brand’s currently unreleased collaboration with Off-White.