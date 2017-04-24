Barbra Streisand’s Shoe Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Barbra Streisand in "The Prince of Tides" in 1991. REX Shutterstock

It’s the one and only Barbra Streisand’s 75th birthday today. Known as one of most successful and influential singers of her time, Streisand’s distinctive voice and powerhouse performance style have made her a legend, and for that, we celebrate her.

The star, who has been promoting her latest album, “Encore,” is the highest-selling female recording artist of all time, in addition to being a fabulous actress onstage and in film. Moreover, it’s impossible not to notice the EGOT member’s sense of style through the years. Below, Streisand wears a fur pillbox hat and suede knee-high boots with her first husband, Elliot Gould, in 1966.

Streisand wears suede knee-high boots with then husband Elliot Gould in 1966. REX Shutterstock

A style chameleon, Streisand dresses in typical ’80s garb, complete with shoulder pads and white active sneakers, in 1989.

Streisand wore white active sneakers while out in in 1989. REX Shutterstock

In more recent years, when Streisand makes an appearance, it’s not usual to see her donning simple pumps, like the ones below. Attending a state dinner at the White House back in 2011 below, the singer-actress sports black high-heeled peep-toe pumps with husband James Brolin in tow.

Streisand wears high-heeled peep-toe pumps to a state dinner in 2011. REX Shutterstock

