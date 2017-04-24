Barbra Streisand’s Shoe Style Through the Years

It’s the one and only Barbra Streisand’s 75th birthday today. Known as one of most successful and influential singers of her time, Streisand’s distinctive voice and powerhouse performance style have made her a legend, and for that, we celebrate her.
The star, who has been promoting her latest album, “Encore,” is the highest-selling female recording artist of all time, in addition to being a fabulous actress onstage and in film. Moreover, it’s impossible not to notice the EGOT member’s sense of style through the years. Below, Streisand wears a fur pillbox hat and suede knee-high boots with her first husband, Elliot Gould, in 1966.
A style chameleon, Streisand dresses in typical ’80s garb, complete with shoulder pads and white active sneakers, in 1989.
In more recent years, when Streisand makes an appearance, it’s not usual to see her donning simple pumps, like the ones below. Attending a state dinner at the White House back in 2011 below, the singer-actress sports black high-heeled peep-toe pumps with husband James Brolin in tow.
For more of Barbra Streisand’s shoe style over the years, check out the gallery.