Ashley Graham Sports Ultra-Sheer Dress & Black Sandals

Ashley Graham poses at the Harper's Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards in London Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Ashley Graham is known for her body confident style — and true to form, she wasn’t afraid to show off her curves at the Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards in London Nov. 2.

For the occasion, Graham sported a completely sheer Marina Rinaldi dress with glittery black and white detailing. The model’s underwear was visible under the daring dress, which she paired with chic black sandals and dangly earrings.

Majorly crushing on @theashleygraham 💣💋(Lots) more to follow… #BazaarAwards #Bazaar150 A post shared by JESSICA (VINCE) BEDFORD (@jessica_vince) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

At the event, Graham scooped up the award for Model of the Year, and the 30-year-old proudly displayed her trophy while posing alongside other celebrity guests, including actress Gemma Arterton and model Arizona Muse.

(L-R) Ashley Graham, who won Model of the Year, and Gemma Arterton at the Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards in London Nov. 2. Rex Shutterstock

Graham often opts for looks that show off a lot of skin. At a Milan Fashion Week event this September, the model stepped out in a sheer robe with a leopard-print bodysuit underneath, while she sported a glamorous silky gown with a dramatic thigh-high slit at the Time 100 Gala in April.

